PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2022: Anti-hack tool GAC, how to download and use, and more

The registration period for the PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) 2022 is open right now and will close on April 13. The online qualifiers for all six regions will also begin in April.

Given the large number of players who have applied for the competition, Tencent must ensure that the procedure is fair to everybody. The in-game anti-cheat is present, but with hacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, the anti-hack tool GAC is being employed.

PMCO to use anti-hack app GAC to promote fair competition

To prevent cheating, Tencent has asked all registered users to download the Game AC Tool which is a preventative anti-cheat measure.

Several times during the qualification process, the GAC takes images of the player and screen and runs them through an internal system to look for any irregularities. Tencent has implemented this preventative anti-cheat system to eradicate all hackers and establish a stable and fair gaming environment. The tool was also used in the Club Open 2021 fall split.

Tencent has advised all registered players to install and turn on GAC before the start of each match. GAC should always be turned on and must be installed on the same device on which players are playing PMCO. Without the GAC running, players will not be able to compete in the event.

Registered players can download the GAC from this link: https://esports.pubgmobile.com/pmco/#/guideline.

How to use GAC

Go to the App Store/Google Play and search for the GameAC Tool to download and install it.

Allow requested app permissions, select country, and birth date.

At the sign-in page, enter the GAC account and password from when you first signed up.

After signing in, tap OK. You will be required to take a sample photo the first time you sign in.

After taking the sample photo, enter the page and tap OK. Then tap 'Start Competition.' After uploading a photo, GAC will start the game.

After one round of competition, you must return to the GAC client and tap 'Stop Competition' to end the match. Now, tap 'Upload' to upload your second photo.

After uploading, tap 'Start Competition' again to start the next round of competition.

About PMCO 2022

The event will have a massive prize pool of $600K and will be played across six regions. The participating regions for the PUBG Mobile Club Open are:

North America South America (Brazil and Latin America) Africa Middle East Asia (South Asia and Asia Wildcard) Europe (Western Europe and Turkey)

A few top teams will qualify for the PUBG Mobile National Championship/PMNC Regional Cup, which will serve as a stepping stone to the Pro League.

Edited by Danyal Arabi