PUBG Mobile: Coffin's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements

PUBG Mobile has become one of the leading platforms for content creation and as a profession. Coffin is one of the prominent YouTubers in the game, known for his extraordinary reflexes and fierce decision making. He has excellent game sense and top-notch recoil control of major guns in the game.

Coffin's personal details

Coffin's real name is Asim Altan Yucel, and he hails from Turkey. There is no information on his current age and birth date.

Coffin's PUBG Mobile ID number and IGN

Coffin's PUBG Mobile ID Number is 510443661, and his current IGN is CoffinAF. Players can find him in-game by using this ID number in the search section.

Coffin's stats and achievements

Coffin has incredible stats in the opening season of the game. Here are some of his best stats in PUBG Mobile:

In Season 2, he played 339 matches in the FPP squad mode and won 142 games. The streamer had an impressive K/D ratio of 15.73 in that season in the European server.

PUBG Mobile: Coffin's stats and achievements

In TPP squads, he played 265 matches and won 88 for a K/D ratio of 9.20 and a total of 1868 kills. He also played 174 solo matches and won 61 for a K/D ratio of 14.57 and a total of 1646 kills.

In the current season, he has played 361 matches and won 45. The content creator has an impressive K/D ratio of 5.67, with a total of 2047 frags in Season 15.

He is active on his Instagram account, which has over 72.5k followers. Coffin also has a YouTube channel with 980k subscribers. He has not been very busy on his channel for the last two months.

