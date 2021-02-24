PUBG Mobile creator Krafton appoints new Regional Head (Corporate Development) for India and MENA

When the topic of conversation is the battle royale genre, the first names that come up are usually that of PUBG and PUBG Mobile - online multiplayer games developed by Krafton.

Battle royale is a genre that has witnessed rapid growth in the industry over the last few years, and it has understandably taken the world by storm. With several titles within the niche leading the popularity charts on multiple platforms, its safe to say that battle royale titles are here to stay.

PUBG has been a cultural phenomenon, and not only has it managed to find success in terms of players, but also in terms of revenue. The mobile variant of the game, which was released in 2018, has been a consistent chart-topper in the segment. Its success can be attributed to the regular updates that are brought in, as well as the seemingly perpetual addition of in-game content, all of which enhance the user experience.

Excited to share about my next career move, I join as - Regional Head (India & MENA) of Corporate Development at KRAFTON. I join the team in building out our Strategy, Investments (Strategic/VC), M&A, New Businesses and more for India and Middle East market. (1/2) — Anuj Tandon (@Anuj_Tandon) February 24, 2021

In a recent development, Krafton, the parent company of PUBG, has appointed a new Regional Head of Corporate Development for India and MENA.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 2 may be announced next week, says prominent dataminer

PUBG Mobile creator Krafton appoints new Regional Head for India and MENA

Anuj Tandon appointed as the Regional Head of Corporate Development

Anuj Tandon has been appointed as the Regional Head of Corporate Development for India and MENA at Krafton / PUBG.

Advertisement

He has a considerable amount of work experience in the industry. He has previously worked as the CEO for the Indian region at Yoozoo Games, and even as the Head of Mobile Game Publishing & Marketing at Nazara Games.

Anuj Tandon co-founded Rolocule Games back in 2010 and was also the director of the company till 2015.

PUBG success globally is well known and I am excited to be working talented colleagues to make Krafton footprint much larger. Also excited to work alongside with @hisohn. (2/2) — Anuj Tandon (@Anuj_Tandon) February 24, 2021

A few months ago, Krafton Inc. had also appointed Aneesh Aravind as the Country Manager for PUBG Mobile in India. The South Korean company also hired several members for their operations team in the country. The members that PUBG Mobile recruited are as follows:

Akash Jumde - Visual Content Designer

Piyush Agarwal - Finance Manager

Arpita Priyadarshini - Senior Community Manager

Karan Pathak - Senior Esports Manager

Also read: PUBG Mobile India: Major reason why the game might not have released 3 months after the official announcement