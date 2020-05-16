PUBG Mobile: Don't judge a player by their RP; it means nothing

Season 13 Royal Pass. Picture Courtesy: youtube.com

All of us have heard of the proverb, 'Don’t judge a book by its cover' and the same thing applies to PUBG Mobile as well. Season 13 of PUBG Mobile was rolled out and you should know the truth about Royale Pass, which is popularly known as RP.

New PUBG players have a general tendency of getting intimidated after looking at the high RP of a PUBG player. But not anymore, as Sportskeeda will explain why you should never judge a player after looking at his/her RP.

What is RP in PUBG Mobile and how does it matter?

RPs are expressed numerically from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest. These are awarded on the basis of the missions the players fulfill. So, in order to have a higher RP, one must fulfill the missions as assigned by PUBG Mobile.

However, that’s not the only way one can achieve a high ranking. Players who like to get more returns by putting less effort tend to buy RPs rather than climbing up the ladder. There are two Elite Passes which they can choose from. Elite Missions is worth 600 UC and Elite Missions along with 25 ranks and skins is worth 1800 UC which approximately amounts to ₹775 and ₹2325 respectively.

This just shows that, at the end of the day, money is all you need to level up on the RP front. This is how flawed the whole “higher RP, better player” concept is. So, as already mentioned, a higher RP does not necessarily mean that the player is good.

Elite Upgrade Plus. Picture Courtesy: digit.com

Conclusion

You must know that having a good RP allows you to unlock rewards and get fancy costumes. You can indulge in it if you want to but one must always remember that rewards play no role in making you a good player.

These rewards are just additional perks which provide you better cosmetic items, allowing you to show off to your friends. All things said and done, the ultimate goal of PUBG Mobile is to survive and outlast your enemies, something that isn't dependent on the level of RP a player enjoys.

