PUBG Mobile Easter brings new adventures and cosmetics
PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile new Easter event started a few days ago. In this event, players can find two types of easter eggs distinguished with their sizes and appearance. These Easter eggs are used to get crate coupons and apparels which can be tweaked for a better look.
PUBG Mobile new Easter event has brought a lot of new cosmetics in the game which is bought using UC. For those of you don't know UC is the premium currency in PUBG mobile.
PUBG Mobile also introduced a new additional synergy feature which lets you become a partner with your friends. Players with 400 synergies or above can become a partner with their friends and appear in each other's in-game spaces and rankings.
Now coming back to the easter eggs topic, as I mentioned earlier you can find two types of easter in PUBG mobile.
- A small quirky egg
- A Vibrant egg
The first Easter egg can be found in the spring draw menu which was added in the recent update. In the spring draw menu, you can find the first egg hiding behind some plants on your screen.
The second Easter egg in PUBG mobile can be found hidden within the game itself. Players have to explore the maps of PUBG mobile to find the vibrant eggs. The vibrant egg can be exchanged for free loots and crates as they are almost unlimited. It depends on how much you are able to find in each match. Getting five of the vibrant Easter eggs will make you eligible for accessing a crate which can be found under the events tab.
Also Read,
- GTA 6 Under Development, Rockstar Games to unveil Grand Theft Auto 6 in E3 2019, release date leaked
- God Of War 4 Free PS4 Theme hints a sequel under development "Ragnarok Is Coming"
- Borderlands 3: Everything you need to know about Deluxe Edition, Super Delux Edition, DLCs and Collector's Edition
For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.