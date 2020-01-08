PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 is still under development

Erangel 2.0, a remodified version of Erangel Map, was showcased last time during the PUBG Mobile Spring Split 2019. Since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release date.

On January 6, the official PUBG Mobile Twitter account announced that the new map will come out soon and is currently going through the development process. While responding to a question asked by a user on Twitter, the PUBG Mobile team replied that the best things take time. The map is currently under process, and the best would come out soon.

Still in progress. We want it to be absolutely the best it can be, and that takes time. It's worth doing right! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

In the meantime, the Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow is going to release on Friday. The news has come from official sources. As discussed earlier, season 11 has a lot of new surprises for PUBG Mobile fans.

Update 0.16.5 will add the snow bike to the Vikendi Map, Domination Mode, and other new features such as redesigned skins of the weapons. This time, as per the leaks, there would be an MK-14 weapon skin (after reaching Diamond) and a glacier lab skin of AKM which would make the game even more enjoyable.

