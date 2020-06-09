PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map features leaked during CN version beta test

Erangel is one of the most-played maps in PUBG Mobile and its revamped version was teased during the PMCO 2020 Finals.

It has finally been added in the beta version of Game for Peace.

Erangel 2.0 has come to the Chinese beta version.

PUBG Mobile players have been waiting eagerly for the revamped version of Erangel. It is one of the most-played maps in PUBG Mobile. Erangel 2.0 was initially announced during PMCO finals 2020. Though Erangel 2.0 was announced first, it was Miramar that was revamped before. Miramar 2.0 was released alongside the 0.18.0 update.

Also Read: Dynamo PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

It has been quite a while since the teaser of the map was released. Finally, Erangel 2.0 has been added in the beta of the Chinese Version, Game for Peace.

There are not only improvement in the graphics, but a whole lot of new features have added in the game.

Features of Erangel 2.0 map in PUBG Mobile

#1 Map Marker/ Route Planner/Way Point

Map Marker/ Route Planner/Way Point feature

The players will be able to plan their routes well in advance using the route planner. They will have to click on the minimap and mark multiple locations to plan their routes. However, there is no official name for this feature.

#2 Refreshed Graphics

Advertisement

Interior of a house (Picture Courtesy: Rey LAGARTO/YT)

The map has refreshed designs and graphics. For example, the interiors of the buildings are more detailed. Other structures on the map have also been modified. Buildings, houses and other structures look fresh and detailed.

#3 Controls Customization

Control Customization (Picture Courtesy: LuckyMan/YT)

PUBG Mobile provides the players with options to customize their controls and settings. With this update, the players will be able to customize the vehicle control buttons also - resizing the control, changing opacity and so forth

#4 Ultra HD graphics settings

Ultra HD graphics (Picture Courtesy: LuckyMan/YT)

The ultra HD graphics settings are now available in the beta version. This could arrive in the global version very soon. It is also important to note that only high-end phones will be able to run the game at these settings.

YouTuber Rey Lagarto and LuckyMan have posted the gameplay videos of this new map on their YouTube channel. The gameplay is from Game for Peace and may not exactly be the same when it comes to the global version.

Also Rey LAGARTO has posted a map tour video of his channel.

Also Read: How to fix lag in PUBG mobile?