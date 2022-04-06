PUBG Mobile Esports 2022 changes for Pro League and Spring Split schedule revealed

Tencent has revealed new changes to one of its major tournaments, the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) circuit. The PMPL will now follow a one-year cycle instead of seasonal relegation and features a total prize pool of $5.3 million.
In February 2022, PUBG Mobile introduced PMPL qualifiers where top teams advanced to their regional PMPL event. Earlier, top teams from PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) used to qualify for PMPL.
2022 PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring start dates and regional championship details
Listed below are the dates for PMPL across different regions:
PMPL Southeast Asia
- PMPL Indonesia Spring: March 23
- PMPL Vietnam Spring: March 22
- PMPL Thailand Spring: March 23
- PMPL MY/SG/PH Spring: March 23
- PMPL Southeast Asia Championship Spring: June 2022
PMPL South Asia
- PMPL South Asia Spring: March 29
- PMPL Pakistan Spring: March 22
- PMPL South Asia Championship Spring: May 2022
PMPL Americas
- PMPL Brazil Spring: March 4
- PMPL LATAM Spring: March 4
- PMPL North America Spring: March 21
- PMPL Americas Championship Spring: May 2022
PMPL European
- PMPL Turkey Spring: March 21
- PMPL Western Europe Spring: March 22
- PMPL European Championship Spring: May 2022
PMPL Middle East & Africa
- PMPL Arabia Spring: February 14
- PMPL Africa Spring: March 22
- PMPL Middle East & Africa Championship Spring: May 2022
A total of five regional championships will be organized, which are slated to be held in either May or June. The top teams from each PMPL will qualify for their regional championship:
- PMPL South Asia Championship
- PMPL Southeast Asia Championship
- PMPL European Championship
- PMPL Americas Championship
- PMPL Middle East and Africa Championship
Tencent canceled PMPL and PMCO for the CIS region a few days ago due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. The CIS slots in the European Championship will be given to PMPL Turkey and PMPL Western Europe.
This year's Pro League has also been added to two new regions, i.e., Pakistan and Africa. The top teams from PMPL Pakistan will advance to the South Asia Championship, while the top teams from Africa will move to the Middle East and Africa Championship.
Registrations for PMCO 2022 Spring began on March 31 and will run until April 13. The event boasts a total prize pool of $600K. The top teams from the event will qualify for the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) regional cup, which will be hosted in 11 countries, with regional cups being hosted in eight regions. This year, PMCO will run across six regions:
- North America
- South America (Brazil and Latin America)
- Africa
- Middle East
- Asia (South Asia and Asia Wildcard)
- Europe (Western Europe and Turkey)
PMPL is already underway in many regions, and fans can catch the tournament's livestreams on the PUBG Mobile YouTube Channel.
