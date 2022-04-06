PUBG Mobile Esports 2022 changes for Pro League and Spring Split schedule revealed

Tencent has revealed new changes to one of its major tournaments, the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) circuit. The PMPL will now follow a one-year cycle instead of seasonal relegation and features a total prize pool of $5.3 million.

In February 2022, PUBG Mobile introduced PMPL qualifiers where top teams advanced to their regional PMPL event. Earlier, top teams from PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) used to qualify for PMPL.

2022 PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring start dates and regional championship details

Listed below are the dates for PMPL across different regions:

PMPL Southeast Asia

PMPL Indonesia Spring: March 23

PMPL Vietnam Spring: March 22

PMPL Thailand Spring: March 23

PMPL MY/SG/PH Spring: March 23

PMPL Southeast Asia Championship Spring: June 2022

PMPL South Asia

PMPL South Asia Spring: March 29

PMPL Pakistan Spring: March 22

PMPL South Asia Championship Spring: May 2022

PMPL Americas

PMPL Brazil Spring: March 4

PMPL LATAM Spring: March 4

PMPL North America Spring: March 21

PMPL Americas Championship Spring: May 2022

PMPL European

PMPL Turkey Spring: March 21

PMPL Western Europe Spring: March 22

PMPL European Championship Spring: May 2022

PMPL Middle East & Africa

PMPL Arabia Spring: February 14

PMPL Africa Spring: March 22

PMPL Middle East & Africa Championship Spring: May 2022

A total of five regional championships will be organized, which are slated to be held in either May or June. The top teams from each PMPL will qualify for their regional championship:

PMPL South Asia Championship PMPL Southeast Asia Championship PMPL European Championship PMPL Americas Championship PMPL Middle East and Africa Championship

Tencent canceled PMPL and PMCO for the CIS region a few days ago due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. The CIS slots in the European Championship will be given to PMPL Turkey and PMPL Western Europe.

This year's Pro League has also been added to two new regions, i.e., Pakistan and Africa. The top teams from PMPL Pakistan will advance to the South Asia Championship, while the top teams from Africa will move to the Middle East and Africa Championship.

Registrations for PMCO 2022 Spring began on March 31 and will run until April 13. The event boasts a total prize pool of $600K. The top teams from the event will qualify for the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) regional cup, which will be hosted in 11 countries, with regional cups being hosted in eight regions. This year, PMCO will run across six regions:

North America South America (Brazil and Latin America) Africa Middle East Asia (South Asia and Asia Wildcard) Europe (Western Europe and Turkey)

PMPL is already underway in many regions, and fans can catch the tournament's livestreams on the PUBG Mobile YouTube Channel.

Edited by Danyal Arabi