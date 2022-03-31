Tencent cancels PUBG Mobile Pro League and PMCO CIS due to Russia-Ukraine crisis 

Tencent has decided to cancel the PUBG Mobile Pro League and PMCO in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) region owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Tencent is not the first to do this, as several other esports events have either been postponed or canceled in recent weeks owing to the situation in the world. The CIS region is in severe distress as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This has had an impact on many aspects of living in the region.

PUBG Mobile Pro League European Championship slots' distribution changed due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis

The CIS slots in the European Championship will be distributed between PMPL Western Europe and PMPL Turkey. Here is the official statement by Tencent on the ongoing crisis:

"Dear PUBG MOBILE esports fans, due to the current global situation, the tournament administration has decided to cancel the 2022 PUBG MOBILE Pro League CIS, as well as PMCO CIS. PMPL CIS slots in PMPL European Championship will be redistributed between PMPL Western Europe and PMPL Turkey."

It further said:

"It was a difficult decision to make but unfortunately, under the current circumstances, we cannot provide the high level of quality event that our players and spectators deserve. Sincerely, the PUBG MOBILE Esports Administration."

On February 14, the PMPL Spring CIS, a $150K tournament, kicked off and went on to the second day of the second week before getting postponed. The competition was originally set to involve 20 teams, with the top 12 teams from PMPL Season 2 and the remaining 8 teams qualifying from the Qualifiers. Team Unique was leading the league stages followed by Navi and Konina Power.

About PMPL European Championship

The PMPL European Championship is one of the major competitions that attracts the best teams from CIS, Turkey, and Europe. Last year, the Championship's top seven teams competed in the PMGC 2021, the world's largest PUBG Mobile event.

Natus Vincere, nicknamed NAVI, is the greatest squad in the CIS region, and has won over $1 million in prize money from various PUBG Mobile events. They put on a dominant showing in the PMGC 2021 finals, taking second place and the $630K runner-up prize pool.

In addition to PMPL, PMCO 2022 Spring has been canceled in the region for the same reason. The event's registration began today in six zones. The regions that will take part are:

1) North America

2) South America (Brazil and Latin America)

3) Africa

4) Middle East

5) Asia (South Asia and Asia Wildcard)

6) Europe (Western Europe and Turkey)

Many lives have been affected by the uncertainty over the region, and we can only hope that normalcy will return to the area soon.

