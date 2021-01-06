PUBG Mobile fans create hilarious memes as FAU-G receives official release date

FAU-G, or Fearless and United Guards, is an upcoming military-themed mobile action title, developed and published by nCore Games, a company based out of Bengaluru. The game will be based on real-world scenarios and will also educate the users about the sacrifices made by the nation's soldiers.

The upcoming game's announcement was made by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on his Twitter handle, just a few days after the suspension of PUBG Mobile and other 117 applications by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India.

Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust

For the most part, the developers haven’t offered up much info about the title except for the teaser that was released on the occasion of Dussehra, and recently, the anthem.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra

The teaser featured glimpses of the face-off at Galwan Valley, which according to the earlier reports, is the probable location for the first-level of the title. At the same time, the anthem showcased the action at LAC – Ladakh.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G!

Pre-register now

Launch 🎮 26/1

Hilarious FAU-G memes created by PUBG Mobile players take over the internet after the announcement of its release

A few days back, the developers of FAU-G announced the release date of the title. The users will soon find out what the developers have in store for them as the game is set to be made available for the players on 26th January 2021.

Soon after the official announcement, some PUBG Mobile players created and posted memes on multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, as it has almost become a trend nowadays.

Here are a few of the hilarious memes on FAU-G which were shared by users on Twitter:

#FAUG

FAUG is all set To release My friends to me

Will You play the game

FAUG is all set To release My friends to me

Will You play the game

Me :

#FAUG will going to be release on 26th January



#FAUG will going to be release on 26th January

Pubg players :

The pre-registrations for FAU-G are already underway. It has received a spectacular response from the users as it surpassed the milestone of 1 million registrations within the first 24 hours.

While the developers haven't revealed the gameplay, it is speculated that it could be set as levels/episodes and could include two in-game currencies. The reports also suggest that the game will not feature a battle royale mode upon its release this month, and that it will likely only offer single-player and a cooperative multiplayer mode.

