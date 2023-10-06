PUBG Mobile final circle guide (October 2023)

The last circle in PUBG Mobile presents the ultimate survival challenge. To come out of it alive, you need to strategize properly, have rapid decision-making skills, and execute your plans to perfection. As the size of the play zone shrinks, this title puts more pressure on you, with winning becoming elusive. To obtain the coveted Chicken Dinner, you must stay alive in the final circle.

This article will cover five critical things that will help you win this crucial stage in PUBG Mobile.

Tips and tricks to dominate final circles in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Optimal positioning

Securing the right location is critical in the final moments of a PUBG Mobile match. As the playing field shrinks, seek high ground or find strategic cover. Avoid leaving yourself exposed in open fields, where adversaries can quickly spot and eliminate you.

Make use of the environment; rocks, trees, and buildings can all provide important cover. Your choice of venue sets the tone for the final circle, so choose it wisely.

2) Strategic movement

Moving around is imperative for success in the final circle. To make yourself a difficult target, strafe, prone, crouch, and constantly move around. Standing still invites your opponents to take you down. Unpredictable movement not only ensures you avoid gunfire. Moreover, by keeping mobile during combat, you can get yourself to positions to increase your attack possibilities. In the chaos of the final seconds, agility is your ally.

3) Loadout optimization

Before entering the last circle in PUBG Mobile, make sure your inventory is ready for the hard encounters that await. Increase your healing items, stock up on ammunition, and arm yourself with the appropriate weapons for close-quarters combat.

A well-planned loadout can make the difference between success and loss. Take a minute to check your gear, making sure you're armed and ready for the upcoming battles.

4) Tactical use of utilities

In the final circle, every tool in your arsenal has the potential to shift the tide of battle. Smoke grenades, in particular, have the potential to influence the game. Use them to obstruct the opponent's vision, create distractions, or cover your tracks as you reposition yourself.

Additionally, use frag and stun grenades to confuse opponents and gain a tactical advantage. Mastering the art of utility deployment can provide benefits in critical situations.

5) Adaptability and decision-making

No two final circles are alike, and responding appropriately to the specific challenges that await you in one is critical to success. Keep an eye on the terrain and adapt your tactics as needed.

If the last circle is in an open area, concentrate on seeking cover. Navigate buildings with caution in high-traffic areas. Prioritize survival above unnecessary conflicts and pick your battles carefully. Sharp decision-making in the midst of battle can be the deciding element in obtaining the elusive Chicken Dinner.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.