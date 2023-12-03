PUBG Mobile final circle guide (December 2023)

In PUBG Mobile, the last circle presents the ultimate survival challenge, requiring fast reflexes, accurate movement, and a deft plan. The exhilaration of victory grows as the play zone narrows, and so does the intensity. To get that much-desired chicken dinner, you must overcome difficulties that arise in the game's final phases.

This article examines three key components to help you win this essential PUBG Mobile final circle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Positioning, smart rotation, and more tips to survive in final circles in PUBG Mobile

1) Positioning is paramount

In the last circle, map placement can make or break your chances of landing a chicken dinner. Prioritize higher ground whenever possible as the play zone shrinks. Locate elevation terrain, structures, or natural cover that provides a strategic vantage position. This approach not only gives you a greater view of the other players but also limits the angles from which you might be assaulted.

Also, keep the circle's center in mind. Position yourself near it to reduce the distance you must cover when the play zone compresses. Maximize your chances of survival by balancing proximity to the center with strategic cover. If you're in a dangerous situation, consider employing smoke grenades or other utilities to create temporary cover and move without being discovered.

2) Utilize smart rotations

Smart rotations become critical in PUBG Mobile as the final circle approaches. Avoid unnecessary engagements that potentially jeopardize your standing. Use the terrain and arrange your movements around the next safe zone. Consider the play zone's trajectory and anticipate where other players might be positioned.

Vehicles can be a boon as well as a bane in PUBG Mobile. While they provide quick mobility, the noise can draw unwanted attention. If you must use a vehicle, approach quietly and park wisely. Walking or crouch-running may be a safer alternative in the late game to keep a low profile. During rotations, use natural cover like boulders and trees, and keep alert for any predators while on the move.

3) Resource management and decision-making

Resource management becomes crucial in the final circle. Ensure you have plenty of medical supplies, ammunition, and throwable utilities. Prioritize healing and boosting to stay in peak condition and be prepared for prospective engagements. It's best to have a mix of long-range and close-quarters weaponry to adapt to different scenarios.

Examine the remaining players, their probable placements, and the available cover. Avoid unnecessary risks, but be ready to engage in calculated interactions when the chance presents itself.

Keep an eye on the kill feed for updates on ongoing engagements and prospective threats. Allow other players to engage first if possible, giving you the benefit of third-party weakened opponents.

Keep honing your skills, stay adaptable, and embrace the dynamic challenges presented by each final circle.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.