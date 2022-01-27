PUBG Mobile Global Community Challenge: How to participate

The latest 1.8 update in PUBG Mobile has witnessed Krafton introduce the long-awaited Spider-Man mode in the game. The exciting mode has been added to the game to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters worldwide.

Much like the movie, this game mode has become quite popular. Millions of players have already played the mode, available exclusively on the maps of Erangel and Livik. As a result of its popularity, Krafton has decided to introduce the "#HEROESINPUBGM Global Community Challenge" for passionate players to celebrate the game's official collaboration with Marvel's Spider-Man franchise.

In-depth details about PUBG Mobile's latest Global Community Challenge

Gamers have immensely enjoyed playing alongside Spider-Man to defeat the newly-added secret boss. However, the most popular item in the mode has been the web-shooters that made traveling from one place to another much more fun and fast. As mentioned before, this has encouraged Krafton to release the Global Community Challenge.

The game's various official social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook announced the introduction of this exciting challenge. It stated that players can get a hold of permanent collaboration items by sharing entertaining gameplay videos in the Spider-Man mode using their social media accounts.

The link provided in the post redirects users to the PUBG Mobile website where more in-depth details about the Global Community are shared. According to the post, the Challenge began on January 26 at 12 am (UTC) and will continue till 11.59 pm (UTC) on February 9.

The two winners who secure the first place will each win a No Way Home Tracksuit Set, a No Way Home Parachute, and a Twilight Vigilante Pan. The three second-place winners will each win a No Way Home Tracksuit set. The winners will be announced a week later through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or any other reliable mode of communication.

Here's a guide on how to enter the Global Community Challenge:

Step 1: Click a screenshot or record a video of you having fun in the Spider-Man mode.

Step 2: Use the hashtags #HeroesInPUBGM, #PUBGxNoWayHome, #contest, and @PUBGMOBILE and share the clip or screenshot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

The entries will be judged based on their creativity, originality, and popularity. However, PUBG Mobile players must keep in mind that simply participating in the challenge does not guarantee winning it.

