PUBG Mobile global version 1.1 beta update for Android: APK download link and a step-by-step guide

Before any update, the developers of PUBG Mobile release a beta version for players to try out the new features and also fix any bugs or glitches that might arise. They have released the next beta, i.e., the 1.1 version, which has seen the introduction of several new features. Also, a new Metro Royale mode has been added to the game.

Click here to check out the patch notes of the beta, released on the Discord server a couple of days back.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile global version 1.1 APK download steps for Android

You can download the latest beta of the game's global version using the APK file, and there is no need for the OBB.

PUBG Mobile global version 1.1 beta update APK download link: Click here

The APK's size is 1.4 GB, so you must ensure that sufficient storage space is available on your device before downloading it.

Follow these steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.1 beta:

Step 1: Download the APK from the links above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, enable the 'Install from unknown source option' if you haven't enabled it already.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file. After this process is complete, log in with the guest account.

Now you can enjoy trying out the new features before they get introduced in the actual game.

Since this is the beta version of the PUBG Mobile global version, it might not be stable and have some bugs and glitches. Hence, you can report them to the developers so that they can be fixed.

You can report the issues in the feedback section of the PUBG Mobile Discord server. Click here to join the server.

