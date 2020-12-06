The developers of PUBG Mobile push out regular updates, which introduce new features into the game. The 1.1 update of the popular BR title was rolled out less than a month ago, and some of the players are yet to test out all the new features.

The developers have wasted no time and begun the next iteration of beta testing. The players can test the new features before they are implemented in the global version of the game.

The latest beta version brings a new mode, Extreme Hunt Mode, which has been created for Livik and Erangel maps, and has multiple new features, including the Powered Exoskeleton, respawns, and more.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Also Read: As PUBG Mobile Indian version's return gets delayed, pros switch to Korean version for scrims

PUBG Mobile global version 1.2 beta update for Android: APK download link and a step-by-step guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile global version 1.2 beta update APK download link: Click here

The size of the APK file 625 MB, so the players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile global version 1.2 beta:

Advertisement

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if you haven’t enabled it previously. The players can enable it by following Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file.

Enter the code

Step 4: Open PUBG Mobile after the update completes and press on the guest option. A dialogue box appears, prompting the users to enter the invitation code.

Step 5: After entering the code, press the yellow button.

The players can now enjoy testing the latest features.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile India likely to shortlist 30-member influencer team before game's release