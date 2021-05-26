PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong redeem code for today (May 26th)

Titan Last Stand has made its way into PUBG Mobile and will be available to players until June 8th, 2021. In addition to a new experience, players can use the points earned to acquire various free items.

The developers have released redeem codes that provide users with Aircraft Pilot Licenses, which can be exchanged for numerous rewards from the Titan Last Stand event.

This article shares the latest PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong redeem code.

Today's redeem code for PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong

Here is a list of the redeem codes along with the rewards:

Aircraft Pilot License and Graffiti

GODZILLAKONG – Aircraft Pilot License and Graffiti

Aircraft Pilot License and Rainbow Glider Trail

GODZILLAVSKONG – Aircraft Pilot License and Rainbow Glider Trail

Aircraft Pilot License and 666 BP

TITANSLASTSTAND – Aircraft Pilot License and 666 BP

Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti

MAY25PUBGMOBILE – Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti

Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti

MONSTERDETECTED – Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti

Players can follow the steps given below to use the codes:

Step 1: Users must first open the events section in PUBG Mobile.

Select“Enter the code to claim a pack”

Step 2: Under the Themed tab, select “Enter the code to claim a pack.”

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: Players should then enter the code in the text field and tap ok. The rewards will be automatically credited to their account.

How to obtain Street Cred Set and other rewards using Aircraft Pilot License in PUBG Mobile

As mentioned earlier, players can use the previously collected Aircraft Pilot Licenses to redeem rewards. The steps for it have been provided below:

Step 1: Users must head to the events and select “Titans: Last Stand”

Aircraft Pilot Licenses can be exchanged for numerous rewards from the Titan Last Stand event.

Step 2: A list of items will appear; tap the redeem button beside the desired item.

Here is a list of available rewards, along with the required number of tokens:

200 BP – 1 Aircraft Pilot License

Supply Crate Coupon Scrap – 2 Aircraft Pilot License

Classic Crate Coupon Scrap – 3 Aircraft Pilot License

Fashion Referee Glasses (7d) – 4 Aircraft Pilot License

Street Cred Set (7d) – 5 Aircraft Pilot License

