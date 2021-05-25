Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) restrictions for minors and how they will impact the community

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become the central theme for discussion in the Indian mobile gaming community. The announcement has invigorated PUBG Mobile players across the nation, as it is an exclusive game for Indian users, which the South Korean giant, Krafton, services.

The Indian audience has been quite passionate about PUBG Mobile, and the game’s return in an entirely new form has excited fans. They have been closely monitoring every update, and after pre-registrations got underway on May 18th, it has resulted in the hype being higher than ever.

Plenty of details surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India have been revealed from its description on the Google Play Store. The availability of the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service have further added to the relevant information.

Battlegrounds Mobile India restrictions for minors

Among the essential pieces of information are the restrictions imposed on players under a specific age (under 18), revealed on the official website.

A snippet from the Terms of Service of Battlegrounds Mobile India

For the younger audience of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game time will be capped at a maximum of 3 hours per day. In the meantime, the limitation on the daily expenditure has been set at INR 7000.

A snippet from the Privacy Policy of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Furthermore, the Privacy Policy states that underage players must provide their parent's or guardian's phone numbers to prove that they are legally eligible to play the battle royale title.

It states the following:

"When you play our game, we do not knowingly collect, use or share any personal information for those who are under 18 years of age without verifiable parental consent or as permitted by law."

Players can read the full Privacy Policy here

Players can read the full Terms of Service here

The developers have likely made these moves to build and foster a healthy environment. In addition, these checks and restrictions, especially game time, will contribute to promoting healthy gaming habits among underage audiences.

Moreover, constraints on daily spending will further reinforce these ideas, as incidents regarding overspending by minor users without permission from parents/guardians will likely be curbed.

