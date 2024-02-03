PUBG Mobile guide to avoid getting knocked down

To succeed in the hectic world of PUBG Mobile, one must survive. Your prospects of winning can be immediately jeopardized if you're knocked down, so it's essential to become proficient at avoiding knockdowns. Three tactical tips are provided in this article to help you stay on your feet and be victorious.

These tactics, ranging from teamwork and flexibility to map knowledge and strategic placement, will enable you to confidently overcome the obstacles in PUBG Mobile and establish yourself as a strong competitor.

Ways to avoid getting knocked down in PUBG Mobile

1) Map awareness and positioning

Review the map: Learn the map's layout, noting busy spots, advantageous locations, and possible danger regions. Knowing enemy locations can greatly lower your chance of being knocked down.

Use cover wisely: When navigating wide spaces or participating in firefights, always look for cover. Structures like rocks, trees, buildings, and topographical features can offer vital fire protection. When feasible, use natural cover, but don't be afraid to make your own with buildings or cars if necessary.

Remain mobile: Skilled adversaries can easily take advantage of stationary targets. Make yourself difficult to hit by moving and shifting positions all the time. Combining strafing, crouching, and jumping will cause your adversaries to miss targets while you stay accurate.

2) Team communication and coordination

Create clearly defined roles: Assign roles to team members according to their preferences and strengths. Choose a leader who will decide strategically and make sure that everyone agrees. Positions such as medic, assault, support, and sniper can maximize your squad's performance in various scenarios.

Transmit enemy positions: Send alerts via text or voice chat regarding enemy movements, sightings, and possible threats. Your colleagues can avoid being caught off guard by adjusting their positioning and tactics with the support of timely notifications.

Stick together: A key idea of PUBG Mobile is the power of unity. Remain close to your teammates at all times, particularly in dangerous situations or during fierce firefights. By working together, you may reduce the chance of falling on one other's backs, share resources, and offer support to one another.

3) Strategic decision making and adaptability

Evaluate the risk vs. reward: Consider the advantages and disadvantages of each interaction before taking it on. Is the possibility of a kill or better loot worth risking your life to come under enemy fire? Proceed with prudence and put survival ahead of needless hostility.

Adjust to situations: PUBG Mobile matches are erratic and dynamic. Adjust your plans and techniques in response to the shifting conditions of the game, such as adversary positions, circle movements, and resource availability. Remaining flexible can assist you in overcoming difficult circumstances and preventing unnecessary falls.

