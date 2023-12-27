PUBG Mobile guide to get the highest kills (December 2023)

All players are still drawn to PUBG Mobile's hunt for the most kills. This calls for fast thinking and a well-thought-out strategy. We'll go over five crucial pointers in today's post to help you get better at gaming and ensure you're prepared to rule the battlefield, declare victory, and get those much sought-after high kill counts.

You can have an advantage over your opponents with these PUBG Mobile strategies, which range from weapon skill to map awareness and teamwork.

Best tips to get the highest kills in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Strategic landing

It is critical to land strategically to maximize your kill potential in PUBG Mobile. Choose hot drop areas where a large number of players are likely to land. Popular locations for heavy early-game activity include Pochinki, School, and Bootcamp. Loot weapons and armor as soon as you land to get an immediate advantage over your opponents. Early fights not only help you accumulate kills but also improve your overall combat skills.

Consider dropping near supply drops because they attract people hunting for high-tier loot. Be wary, however, as certain locations might become highly disputed. Contesting supply drops can lead to high kill opportunities and excellent rewards if you're confident in your abilities.

2) Aggressive gameplay

Adopt an aggressive playstyle to increase your kill total in PUBG Mobile. Instead of playing passively and avoiding interactions, aggressively seek out interactions. Use vehicles to quickly cross enormous distances, allowing you to reach hotspots and attack adversaries. Always keep an eye out for gunshots and follow the sound to find your adversaries.

Use grenades and smoke grenades strategically when engaging adversaries. Frag grenades can be used to flush attackers from cover, whereas smoke grenades can be used to reposition or revive comrades. Close-quarter combat is critical for securing kills, so practice quick reactions and precise accuracy.

Additionally, keep an eye on the shrinking play zone and position yourself around the middle. As they converge into the secure zone, you will confront additional opponents. Camping on the fringes may help you survive, but it will not help you kill many people.

3) Effective weapon management and communication in PUBG Mobile

Choose weapons that complement each other and fit your playstyle. For instance, it makes sense to pair an adaptable assault rifle with a close-quarters weapon like a shotgun or submachine gun. To increase accuracy and lessen recoil, make sure your weapons are equipped with all the accessories you require.

Communication is essential, particularly in squad-based games. Coordination is required to organize attacks, relay information about opponent positions, and coordinate movements with your team.

A well-coordinated group can dominate the battlefield, resulting in greater kill opportunities. To stay connected with your team and execute plans quickly, use voice chat or in-game messaging.

Be aware of your surroundings and use the minimap to follow your opponent's movements. Early detection of adversaries allows you to plan your approach and catch them off guard. Sharing intelligence with your squad allows for coordinated strikes, boosting your chances of securing kills.

In conclusion, achieving a high kill count in PUBG Mobile requires a combination of strategic decision-making, aggressive gameplay, effective weapon management, and clear communication with your team.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.