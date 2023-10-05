PUBG Mobile guide for killing opponents like pro players (October 2023)

In the dynamic arena of PUBG Mobile, survival is the most important component of this game. Survival also necessitates smart thinking and killing opponents like a pro player. However, gaining a competitive edge and securing the coveted chicken dinner also requires immense dedication, persistence, and consistency. In this article, we will reveal the methods that pro players use to achieve wins.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, these tips will help you improve your game. They will provide a detailed roadmap to outplay opponents and secure the elusive chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to kill opponents like pro players in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Perfect landing is important

The first step to success in PUBG Mobile is a good landing spot. Choosing the best landing position can greatly impact your loot and survival chances in the early game. Pro players frequently choose areas away from the initial flight path, avoiding hotspots where numerous gamers may land.

This strategy gives you some breathing room for looting, allowing you to gear up efficiently without facing any imminent threats. You should be well-equipped when you meet your opponents as it will give you a significant advantage.

2) Map awareness and positioning

As the game advances, map awareness becomes increasingly important in PUBG Mobile. Always be aware of the diminishing play zone. Positioning yourself near the center of the safe zone reduces your chances of being caught in the surrounding blue zone. Proactively march towards the new secure zones, making use of vehicles for fast repositioning as needed.

This strategic awareness ensures that you are well-prepared for possible engagements and less likely to be elimintaed owing to the smaller play space.

3) Loot management

Another critical aspect is smart loot management in PUBG Mobile. Weapons, ammunition, and medical supplies should be prioritized. For mid-range combat, versatile weapons such as assault rifles are preferred while carrying a sniper or shotgun covers you for specialized situations.

Balancing offensive and defensive goods is critical for reacting to different conditions. Understanding the significance of each item and appropriately managing your inventory sets the groundwork for a well-rounded and productive playstyle.

4) Increase game awareness

Situational awareness distinguishes the professionals from the amateurs. Use headphones to detect aural clues such as footsteps and gunfire that disclose adversaries' positions. Keep a watch on the kill feed for updates on neighboring conflicts. Use the minimap to track the play zone and locate potential dangers.

Being constantly aware of your surroundings allows you to make informed judgments, whether you choose to engage in combat or opt for strategic positioning.

5) Combat

The final aspect of this article is combat tactics. Make smart use of cover and terrain to engage attackers. Recoil management is essential for precise shooting, particularly during heated firefights. Effectively use frags and smoke grenades to disorient opponents and generate opportunities for advances or retreats.

Knowing when to push ahead, hold your ground, or tactically shift based on the ever-changing dynamics of the game is an art in and of itself.

Remember, the ultimate goal is the coveted chicken dinner, and by incorporating these methods into your gaming, you'll be well on your way to battleground triumph.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.