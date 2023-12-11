PUBG Mobile guide for kills for December 2023

PUBG Mobile is well-known for its fierce gameplay, as you compete to be the last person standing. Increasing your kill count is one way you can contribute to your team's success. To regularly secure kills, you must execute well, employ tactful thinking, and be adaptable.

This article will go over three important tips to help you get the most kills in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.

Tips to get more kills in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Landing strategy

The first stage in amassing kills in PUBG Mobile is to find the best landing area. Hot drops are where you'll find the most activity in the early game. Not all hot drops, however, are the same. Look for places with several buildings and lots of loot. Pochinki, School, and Georgopol are frequently excellent selections.

Once you've chosen your landing site, head for the central buildings where the most gamers congregate. Quickly acquire a weapon and assault foes before they are armed. The early game is chaotic, so taking advantage of kill opportunities in the first few minutes can set the tone for the rest of the match.

2) Aggressive playstyle

Adopt an aggressive playstyle in PUBG Mobile to maximize kills. Don't avoid fights; rather, aggressively seek them out. Use vehicles to quickly cross long distances while watching out for enemy players. When you see an opponent, assess the scenario and engage if you have a strong chance of winning.

Push fiercely yet wisely, utilizing cover and flanking moves. Kills are often increased in high-risk, high-reward circumstances, so hesitate to take such measures. Use headphones to listen for footsteps and gunshots, increasing your chances of surprising adversaries and securing kills.

3) Mastering weaponry

Your weapon selection might have a major impact on your kill total. Being aware of the most recent weapon balancing updates in December 2023 is critical. Experiment with various weapons in training mode to find the ones best suited to your style. A flexible assault rifle combined with a sniper rifle is frequently beneficial for various engagements.

Look out for powerful weapons such as the MK14, Beryl M762, and M416. Experiment with throwables such as grenades and Molotov Cocktails to flush out foes from cover. Efficient inventory management and installing the appropriate attachments can improve the performance of your weapon, giving you an advantage in battle.

Remember, each PUBG Mobile match is unique, and adapting to the game's dynamics is crucial. Stay alert, make quick decisions, and be mindful of the shrinking play zone.