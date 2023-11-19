PUBG Mobile guide to outsmart your opponent (November 2023)

PUBG Mobile requires players to constantly think and adapt to the game's shifting environment. To win the highly desired Chicken Dinner in this fast-paced environment, you must possess astute shooting abilities and devious strategies. However, outsmarting your opponents is not as easy as it seems.

You can use the three key elements this article offers to outsmart your opponents in PUBG Mobile. These include becoming an expert on the map, maximizing your loadout, and making quick tactical judgments.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to outsmart your opponent in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Master the art of dropping

The first few minutes of a PUBG Mobile match can make or break the entire match. Choose your drop spot intelligently to outwit your opponents from the start. If you want to gear up quietly, choose less populated regions, but if you're confident in your early-game combat skills, you can enjoy the pandemonium of popular landing spots.

Keep an eye on the flight path and be ready to change your landing site if necessary. Additionally, practice controlled parachute drops to ensure you land ahead of your opponents, giving you an advantage in plundering vital items.

2) Adapt and conquer with versatile load-outs

When it comes to loadouts in PUBG Mobile, flexibility is essential. Instead of focusing on a single weapon type, adapt to the scenario by being proficient in numerous gun categories. Equip a long-range rifle for open-field fighting and a rapid-fire weapon for close-quarters combat.

Experiment with attachments to improve the performance of your weapons, aiming for the optimal mix of stability and firepower. Furthermore, keep smoke grenades, medical supplies, and utility items in your inventory. Being well-rounded ensures you're ready for engagement, providing you an advantage over opponents with restricted loadout possibilities.

3) Mindful movement and positioning

Use a combination of intelligent movement and positioning to outwit your opponents. Avoid needless sprinting since it makes you a loud target. Instead, keep a low profile by alternating between crouched and prone positions, especially in the final rings where the playing field diminishes.

When navigating the map, take advantage of natural cover such as hills, trees, and rocks. Maintain a close watch on the minimap to anticipate enemy moves and position yourself properly. Patience is a virtue in PUBG Mobile, so resist the impulse to engage in pointless firefights and instead focus on preparing yourself for success in the late game.

Remember, each match is a learning opportunity, so analyze your gameplay, identify areas for improvement, and continuously refine your skills.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.