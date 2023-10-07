PUBG Mobile: Guide for spotting campers (October 2023)

Survival in the tumultuous environment of PUBG Mobile demands alertness and adaptability. Camping is a popular strategy that involves players hiding in a certain location and waiting for unsuspecting victims. You must be able to spot campers in order to win the game. This can be accomplished by relying on aural cues and examining high terrain, as well as using throwables.

As of October 2023, this article includes the best tactics for spotting campers in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Keen map awareness, tactical acuity, and more tips to spot campers in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Map awareness

Map awareness is essential for recognizing campers in the fast-paced battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile. Maintain a close eye on the minimap and look for any strange motions or static markers. Campers frequently select strategic spots near busy areas or chokepoints.

Learn about frequent camping locations, such as buildings with many entry points or elevated terrain with a large field of vision.

2) Sound cues

Pay close attention to the sounds around you. Since campers are more sedentary, it is easier to pick up on small audio cues. Take note of any footprints, rustling grass, or distant engine sounds. If you hear footsteps coming from a building but see no activity on the minimap, someone is probably camping inside.

Use headphones to improve your hearing awareness and locate possible campers.

3) Be alert while looting crates

Campers frequently set up shop in high-traffic areas, waiting for unwitting gamers to approach loot crates. So whenever you see a container, be wary and survey the area for movement or ambushes.

Proceed with caution since some campers may position themselves near the prize containers. You can reduce your chances of falling victim to this classic camping prank by remaining vigilant.

4) Strategic maneuvers

To expose possible campers, use clever moves. Instead of charging directly into an area, take advantage of cover and terrain. While assessing your surroundings, jump, crouch, and zigzag to make yourself a more difficult target.

This dynamic technique not only protects you from sniper fire but also forces campers to divulge their positions in response to your movements. To flush out campers from their hiding places, use explosives and military tools.

5) Observant teamwork

If you're on a team, communication is essential for properly recognizing campers. Coordination with your team is crucial for sharing information regarding potential dangers. If a team member notices a camper, notify the others. Devise isolation tactics to cover different angles and work together to systematically eliminate campers. A well-coordinated squad is more effective not only in locating campers but also in eliminating them.

Remember that practice makes perfect, so keep polishing your skills to stay ahead of the competition.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.