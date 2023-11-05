PUBG Mobile: Guide for spotting campers (November 2023)

In order to survive in the chaotic world of PUBG Mobile, being vigilant and flexible is of the utmost requirement. The same goes for identifying campers. Camping is a common tactic where players go into hiding in specific areas and wait for gullible targets. In order to win the game, it is also crucial to uncover these hidden enemies.

Although not an easy task, this can be done in multiple ways: with throwables, by looking at high terrain, and by depending on auditory signals.

The top strategies for finding campers in PUBG Mobile as of November 2023 are covered in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to spot campers in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Environmental awareness

Mastering the skill of finding campers in the ever-changing battleground of PUBG Mobile necessitates a keen sense of environmental awareness. The first piece of advice is to pay close attention to your surroundings. Scan the area for anomalies such as open or closed building doors. An open door could indicate recent activity, whilst a closed one could indicate a camper lying in wait.

Keep a look out for popular camping locations, such as buildings and shrubs, and approach them with caution. Look for evidence of human activity, such as dropped items or disturbed ground. By increasing your environmental awareness, you can catch campers by surprise and turn the tables on their sneaky techniques.

2) Sound detection

Your ears can be your most useful asset in finding campers amid the chaotic symphony of gunshots and footsteps that is PUBG Mobile. Sound detection is an important talent to develop as you progress across the level. Invest in an excellent pair of stereo headphones to improve your ability to precisely locate the direction of sounds.

Subtle noises—footsteps on different surfaces, the click of reloading, or the distant rustle of a player settling into a covert spot—often accidentally expose campers' positions.

Keep your ears tuned to the ambient sounds as you walk through the battlefield, and utilize this critical knowledge to plan your approach. Using spatial auditory cues, you can calculate the distance and direction of possible campers, giving you a tactical advantage in the cat-and-mouse game.

3) Patient observation

Patience is not only a virtue in the fast-paced world of PUBG Mobile; it is a strategic need when it comes to spotting campers. The art of careful observation is the third key to success. Campers, by nature, prefer to remain immobile for extended periods of time, waiting for the right moment to strike. Equip yourself with a dependable scope and scan popular camping areas from a safe distance.

Keep an eye out for any tiny movements that may reveal a camper's hidden location. You boost your chances of spotting campers before they sense your presence by playing patiently and observantly.

Take time studying your surroundings, analyzing suitable camping places, and waiting for the right time to make your move, converting the camper's advantage into a strategic opportunity for success.

As you navigate the battleground, remember that success often lies in the details—open doors, subtle sounds, and patient vigilance.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.