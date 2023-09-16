PUBG Mobile: Best ways to spot campers (September 2023)

Staying watchful and adapting to new methods is critical for survival in the ever-changing environment of PUBG Mobile. Camping is a popular technique in which players hide in a certain spot and wait for unsuspecting prey. To succeed in the game, you must be able to successfully spot campers. There are certain things you can do to achieve this, from depending on acoustic cues and surveying high grounds to using throwables.

This article covers the best methods for detecting campers in PUBG Mobile as of September 2023.

Tips to spot campers in PUBG Mobile (September 2023)

Pay attention to sounds

Sound signals are one of the most reliable ways to spot campers in PUBG Mobile. Take your time listening for footsteps, gunfire, or even the rustling of grass and leaves. If you hear these sounds but cannot see anyone, there is a significant possibility that a camper is nearby.

Using a high-quality headset can help you locate the direction and distance of these noises, providing you with a tactical advantage.

Scout high grounds

Campers frequently seek elevation spots with a clear line of sight. Check hills, buildings, or cliffs for prospective campers whenever you approach an area, especially towards the center of the safe zone.

Use your weapon's scope to survey these high grounds, as it provides a better field of vision. Proceed with caution when approaching such regions, as campers can have an advantage if you are caught off guard.

Utilize throwables

Throwables in PUBG Mobile include frag grenades, stun grenades, smoke grenades, and molotov cocktails. These objects can be used to efficiently create distractions and flush out hiding opponents.

You can improve your chances of spotting and dealing with campers by carefully deploying throwables to divert a camper's attention or force them to expose their position.

Loot crate bait

Campers frequently position themselves in high-traffic areas, waiting for unsuspecting players to approach loot crates. Be cautious when you notice a crate. Take shelter and scan the area for movement or potential ambushes.

Approach with caution because some campers can position themselves near the loot crates. By remaining vigilant, you can reduce your chances of falling prey to this popular camping trick.

Communication and teamwork

Teamwork is a powerful strategy against campers in PUBG Mobile. Share information about potential camper places with your squad members. To coordinate your movements and attacks, use voice chat or in-game markers.

You're more likely to identify and deal with campers if you have many sets of eyes and ears. Furthermore, if you come across campers, attempt to engage them from several perspectives to maximize your chances of success.

Remember that practice makes perfect, so keep polishing your talents to stay ahead of the competition.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.