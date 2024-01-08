PUBG Mobile guide for squad matches in Erangel (2024)

Erangel, one of the most well-known maps in PUBG Mobile, provides an ideal mix of obstacles and terrain for team battles. To win squad matches on the Erangel map, a player must have exceptional individual ability, outstanding teamwork, and strong decision-making skills.

This article will provide you with the skills you need to succeed in one of PUBG Mobile's most popular maps, regardless of whether you're a seasoned player trying to get better at the game or a novice trying to pick things up.

Tips and tricks to win squad matches in Erangel in PUBG Mobile (2024)

1) Landing strategy

In PUBG Mobile, your team's landing tactic may influence how the game plays out in general. It's critical to choose a landing place that reduces early-game fights while providing a fair loot distribution.

Popular landing zones such as School, Pochinki, and Georgopol may become congested. Consider less-used places such as Novorepnoye, Mylta Power, and Sosnovka Military Base. To reduce disruption or divide looting, talk with your crew and pick a landing site that everyone can agree on.

2) Looting and load-outs

Arrange your load-outs and loot wisely in PUBG Mobile. Erangel possesses a vast array of equipment, attachments, and armament. Prioritize assembling a sizable arsenal of weapons, including assault, sniper, or designated marksman rifles (DMRs). Compensators, sights, and extended magazines are a few examples of essential accessories to boost your guns' performance.

Additionally, don't ignore utility goods such as smoke and explosives to gain a tactical advantage. Make sure you distribute any extra gear among your comrades so that everyone is properly outfitted.

3) Map awareness and positioning

It is critical to stay mindful of the dynamics and location of the map within Erangel. Keep an eye out for the diminishing safe zone and actively situate yourself there.

Stay away from the edge to avoid getting stuck in the blue zone. After you've entered the safe zone, take defensive positions in structures or areas of natural cover to make it tough for foes to sneak up on you.

4) Communication and teamwork

Excellent teamwork and communication are the foundations of a successful squad. To interact with your teammates, follow the instructions for voice chat or fast chat. Determine the location of your opponents, share the spoils, and devise a strategy. To maximize efficiency, assign tasks to members of your team, such as a healer or sniper.

It's also important to adjust your strategies in light of PUBG Mobile's fluctuating meta. Cooperation and communication are essential when holding a compound or pressing an opposing squad.

5) Late-game strategy

Your tactics should change as you approach the end of the game. Make educated estimates about the remaining players, their positions, and the weapons they're carrying by watching the kill feed. Consider the high-ground advantage and any potential third-party encounters in Erangel's final zones.

Using smoke grenades to entice attackers by offering shelter and sound can be a very effective approach. Make healing and revives a priority for your entire squad to ensure peak performance in late-game situations.

Keep practicing in Erangel's battlegrounds, keep up with the game's meta, and never forget that teamwork makes the dream come true.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.