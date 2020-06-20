PUBG Mobile headquarters location: Where is the main office?

PUBG Mobile and PUBG for PC and consoles were developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation, respectively.

But we don't know where the headquarters for both companies are located, which is what this article tries to explain.

Headquarters of Tencent and PUBG Corporation (Picture Soruce : Wikipedia and mmoculture)

PUBG Mobile is a sensation in the gaming community, and is available on various platforms like Playstation, Xbox, PC, mobile etc. The game has especially received exceptional appreciation from mobile users, and it is a go-to game for many smartphone gamers.

PUBG Mobile is played by millions of users across the world, and the frequent updates to the game by the developers have prevented players from leaving this battle royale game.

The PC and console versions of the game were developed by PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of the Korean video game company Bluehole.

The mobile version of PUBG, meanwhile, was developed by Tencent, which is a renowned game publisher based in China.

So, where exactly is the main headquarters of PUBG Mobile located? Let us find out.

Headquarters of PUBG Mobile: Where is it located?

Players, out of curiosity, sometimes search for information about the battle royale game and its creators. And to answer those queries: The headquarters of Tencent Games, which created PUBG Mobile, is present in the city of Shenzhen, China. However, PUBG Corporation, which developed PUBG PC, is based in Seoul, Korea.

These companies are acknowledged with the creation of PUBG Mobile. But do players know why the game was created in the first place? Tencent Games had secured the rights to distribute PUBG PC in China after tweaking the game to suit the values of the country.

Shortly after the deal for the PC version, the mobile version of the game was announced. It received great response during testing in China, and was then released worldwide under the name "PUBG Mobile".

However, due to a freeze of the approval in China, Tencent announced that they would no longer release this game, instead re-released it under the title "Game for Peace", which would comply with all the rules and regulations in China.