PUBG Mobile Helpshift Support for Korea and Japan: All you need to know

Since its release over two years ago, PUBG Mobile has witnessed an enormous rise. It has achieved incredible feats, including winning the Mobile Game of the Year award at the 36th Golden Joystick Awards in 2018.

This battle royale title has seen a vertical growth in the Indian community. But many fans in the country were left disheartened after its ban in September. And more recently, the announcement by PUBG Corporation regarding PUBG Mobile's Indian version has left players were over the moon.

PUBG Mobile India website redirects to PUBG Mobile helpshift

Several users were able to access the news section of the official website of PUBG Mobile India. They were able to see the ‘Support’ option present in the section, as seen below:

A snippet from the official website of PUBG Mobile India

Clicking it redirected the users to the support of PUBG Mobile Helpshift. Hence, it is likely that PUBG Mobile India will have a separate support section.

The news section also displayed the APK download and Google Play Store links, though they aren't working yet. The players are only redirected to the PUBG Mobile global website and PUBG Mobile India Facebook page.

PUBG Mobile Helpshift

For now, PUBG Mobile Helpshift (pubgmobile.helpshift.com) is available for users from South Korea and Japan. It solves the customer support queries of players that downloaded the game from the stores in these two regions and is available only in Korean and Japanese.

Users have to enter the following information to submit a request to the support:

A snippet of the Form

PUBG Mobile Indian version

PUBG Corporation stated that the Indian version of the game would feature improvements in the game content to reflect the users' needs and preferences. Here are the three changes noted in the press release:

Green hit effect

Feature to restrict the game time for younger players

Default character clothing

