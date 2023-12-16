PUBG Mobile hip-fire guide (December 2023)

To stay ahead of your opponents in PUBG Mobile, you must be familiar with a variety of combat mechanics, one of which is hip-firing. Using a weapon without aiming down its sight allows you to retaliate and kill opponents at breakneck speed. This is a vital skill that can have a significant impact on how you play matches.

This article will offer a few tips on how you can get better at hip-firing in PUBG Mobile to outperform your opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to master hip-firing in PUBG Mobile in December 2023

1) The basics of hip-firing

Hip-fire in PUBG Mobile refers to firing your weapon without using scopes. Understanding its fundamentals is critical for quickly taking down foes. Each weapon has a unique hip-fire spread, and understanding it can greatly enhance your odds of hitting your target. Try using this method of shooting with different guns to familiarize yourself with their recoil patterns.

Practice hip-firing in a variety of situations, such as in close-quarters fighting and while moving. Keep in mind that it is most effective at close to mid-range distances, so pick your battles wisely.

2) Utilizing attachments to enhance hip-fire performance

Attachments determine how your weapon will perform in PUBG Mobile. Certain ones can make a significant difference when you're using hip-fire. The Laser Sight is a popular item used for increasing you're accuracy when you're not using a scope. It considerably narrows the hip-fire dispersion, giving you more control over your gun.

Consider employing a Vertical or Angled Foregrip to lessen weapon recoil when firing from the hip. Lower gun movement equals more accurate shot placement, which is especially important when attacking adversaries without aiming down the sight. Experiment with different attachment combinations to find a setup that best matches your playstyle and improves your hip-fire skills.

3) Movement and positioning

Hip-firing is most effective when you're moving; therefore, mastering movement and appropriate positioning is essential. Strafing and weaving during combat can make you a more difficult target while keeping you accurate. To maximize your odds of eliminating foes while remaining elusive, combine lateral movements with controlled bursts of hip-fire.

Understanding the map and efficiently exploiting cover are both critical in this title. Take advantage of terrain and structures to assault adversaries with hip-fire while limiting your exposure to them. Unpredictability in your movements might offer you an advantage in hip-fire encounters and help you take them out when they're unprepared.

Mastering hip-fire in PUBG Mobile necessitates a mix of core abilities, attachments, and strategic gameplay. Focus on learning the hip-fire patterns of weapons, use attachments to improve their performance, and refine your mobility and positioning to get better results in combat.

Continuous practice and adaptation to various conditions will also improve your hip-fire game and help you get more Chicken Dinners.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.