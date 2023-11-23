PUBG Mobile hip-fire guide (November 2023)

To stay ahead of competitors in PUBG Mobile, you must be aware of a variety of combat techniques, of which hip-firing is an important skill. Shooting without aiming down sights allows you to counterattack and kill opponents at lightning speed. This is an important ability that can make a major impact on how you play matches.

This article will delve into how to perfect hip-firing in PUBG Mobile so you can outplay your opponents.

Tips to master hip-firing in PUBG Mobile in November 2023

1) Understanding the mechanics

Before delving into the complexities of hip fire, it's critical to understand the mechanics behind it. The dynamic hip-fire mechanism in PUBG Mobile is influenced by your character's movement and weapon type. Hip-fire accuracy is best when you're stationary, but the game rewards players who can shoot efficiently while moving.

Experiment with several weapons to learn about their unique hip-fire spreads. Submachine guns, for example, have superior hip-fire accuracy than assault rifles. Familiarize yourself with how each rifle performs in this mode, as it will help you make split-second judgments during difficult battles.

Consider your character's mobility speed as well. Strafing to the left or right while hip-firing can throw your opponent's aim off, giving you a tactical edge. Remember that mastering this battle technique is more than just knowing when and how to squeeze the trigger in a given situation.

2) Sensitivity settings

When it comes to hip-firing, customizing your sensitivity levels is a game changer. The appropriate sensitivity levels may differ from player to player. However, as a basic rule of thumb, try to achieve a balance that allows quick and precise motion without surrendering control.

Begin by changing the sensitivity of your camera. A higher sensitivity allows for faster turns, which is essential while navigating in close quarters. That said, finding the sweet spot is critical, as excessive sensitivity might lead to over-aiming.

3) Practice makes perfect

No guide in PUBG Mobile can replace the benefits of constant practice. Head to the training grounds or hotspots to perfect your hip-fire skills in real-world combat conditions. Intentionally engage in close-range battles, pushing yourself to rely on hip fire rather than instinctively aiming down sights.

Experiment with more complex hip-fire techniques to improve stability. Strafing while shooting, jumping and firing, or crouch-shooting are combinations you shouldn't hesitate to try out. Take note of your achievements and failures, and use what you learn from each encounter to improve your strategy.

Consider including hip-fire workouts into your training regimen. Create scenarios that are similar to genuine in-game events, and challenge yourself to react quickly and correctly without the use of ADS. Muscle memory will build with time, and hip-firing will become second nature, providing you a huge advantage in close-quarters combat.

By incorporating these elements into your gameplay, you'll elevate your close-quarters combat skills, turning every encounter into an opportunity for victory.