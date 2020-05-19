PUBG Mobile: How to buy Season 13 Royale Pass with Paytm

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass is the latest addition in the game and many players had been excited for its release. PUBG Mobile's Season 13 began on 13th May and the new Royale Pass has a bunch of exciting new rewards including rare weapon skins, outfit sets, vehicle skins, UC cash and much more.

There are various methods available to buy Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. However, among those, buying the Royale Pass via Paytm is the most convenient way, especially for Indian players. The main reason is that it is easier to recharge Paytm wallets as there are several outlets available in every region.

Sportskeeda has created a guide for PUBG Mobile players who want to buy the new Season 13 Royale Pass via their Paytm wallet.

How to buy PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass via Paytm?

UC section

Open the Paytm application and click on Google Play recharge. Enter the recharge amount (depends on which variant of Royale Pass you want to buy). Complete the payment and a redeem code of Google Playstore will be generated for you. After generating code, open the Google Playstore and go to the account section. Navigate to rewards section and enter the unique redeem code to recharge Google Play wallet. After topping up the balance, open PUBG Mobile app and purchase 600+ UC. Select the payment method - Google Play wallet and confirm your purchase.

Google play recharge

After following the aforementioned steps, you can upgrade your Royale Pass to Elite Pass in the RP section of the game. During the process, make sure you keep your redeem code secret and don't share it with anyone.

Not just the Season 13 Royale Pass, players can also do other micro transactions via Paytm by following the same steps. If you have any doubts regarding the same, feel free to comment them below.