PUBG Mobile: How to complete RP Mission to pick up M3E1 gun

How to complete the RP Mission of Picking up the M3E1-A

PUBG Mobile has plethora of skins, outfits and emotes appealing to various categories of players. Royale Pass is one of the easiest ways to get your hands on such exclusive outfits, skins, and emotes. The Royale Pass has 100 levels and PUBG Mobile players need to complete task, missions to earn Royal Points.

One such mission in the third week of Season 13 is to pick up M3E1-A in 2 games.

Completing this mission would reward the player with 50 RP Points. To complete this mission, players would have to play the Payload Mode.

What is Payload Mode in PUBG Mobile?

In this mode, the PUBG Mobile players have access to heavy weapons like rocket launchers, grenade launchers, and helicopters. The PUBG Mobile players can use the helicopter soar around the map.

What is M3E1-A?

M3E1-A is a rocket launcher with a built-in scope and target locking ability. This heavy weapon can be used to shoot the helicopters down.

Where to find M3E1-A in PUBG Mobile?

How to complete the royale pass mission - Pick up M3E1-A

This heavy weapon is exclusive to the payload mode, and one can find this in the Super weapon crates easily.

The supply drop spots are marked blue in the maps. It is ubiquitous to find this gun lying around the map, but it can be easily found in the Super weapon crate.

There will be a marker on the map, showing its location with a timer. When the timer reaches zero, the crate will appear. The super weapon crate attracts a lot of players, so you will have to be careful when approaching it.

The mission in the royale pass requires the player to find and pick this gun in 2 matches. Finding this in the super weapon creates is more accessible than anywhere else.