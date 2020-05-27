PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile song

PUBG Mobile Music (Souce: GAMECENTER-New World OF GAMING/YT)

PUBG Mobile has got a brilliant collection of theme songs, which has connected with the players around the world. There is a new addition to the music with every update, and the need for players to download the songs only increases.

The latest 0.18.0 update, which marked the beginning of season 13, brought in a new sound track into the game. The Mad Miramar theme music has garnered immense popularity within weeks.

Here is how you can download Mad Miramar theme music.

How to download PUBG Mobile song

The Mad Miramar theme music is readily available on the internet for listening. There are many websites where you can download it. Here is the easiest way to download and play the mad Miramar theme music. Follow the steps given below -

Step 1: Search Mad Miramar theme music on Soundcloud or click here

Step 2: Select the Mad Miramar theme music.

Step 3: You will have to create a Soundcloud account to download the file.

Step 4: Click on more options and then click on the download file option.

Step 5: The download will start.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Mad Miramar

The 0.18.0 of PUBG Mobile brought in several changes in the games, including that of Miramar 2.0 and new blue hole mode. It also brought new music into the game, i.e, Mad Miramar theme music. The unique features of Miramar 2.0 is the sandstorm, Golden Mirado and the vending machines.

There 0.19.0 beta version is also made available for players for testing. There is an addition of a new map in the beta version. It is expected that a new map will be released with the 0.19.0 update.