PUBG Mobile: How to get free emotes in the game

PUBG Mobile is one of the most renowned names in the battle royale genre. The title puts forward high-quality graphics and immersive in-game elements like real-life inspired weapons and much more.

Players can get lots of interesting emotes that players can use in the game. Emotes are a great form of entertainment for players and have become one of the best dynamics of the game. This article discusses some tips on how to get free emotes in PUBG Mobile.

Tips to get free emotes in PUBG Mobile

#1 From Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile developers release a new Elite Royale Pass in the game with every new season. The Royale Pass offers players lots of colorful outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and other items.

Players are getting a lot of emotes for free in the Royale Pass section. However, to redeem all Royale Pass rewards, one needs to buy the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass, which costs between 600 and 1800 UC.

Most of the time, players get free emotes in the Elite Royale Pass by reaching a particular rank which is rank 15 or rank 50. It is one of the best methods to equip free emotes.

#2 With redeem code

The second tip to get free emotes is with the help of redeem codes. PUBG Mobile offers its followers lots of redeem codes that reward items like outfits, popularity, and emotes.

Players need to keep an eye on the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile like YouTube and Instagram to get free redeem codes. These codes are beneficial to get unique emotes that can be used to tease other players. Players can redeem the code from this website.

#3 With mythic outfits

The third tip on the list is with the help of mythic attires in the title. There are lots of outfits in the game which come with marvelous emotes.

Players can open in-game crates like a classic crate or premium crate to get free mythic outfits. However, a player needs to have good luck in receiving the Mythic outfit as it is tough to come by for free in the game.

