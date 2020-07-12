PUBG Mobile: How to get Free UC in July 2020

UC is an expensive PUBG Mobile currency that can be used to purchase the Royale Pass.

In this article, we discuss some of the best ways to earn free in-game UC.

PUBG Mobile has several in-game currencies that serve different purposes. One of the most desired in-game currencies is UC. It is wanted by every player of the game. UCs can be used to purchase royale pass, skins, costumes and so forth.

UCs are expensive to an extent, because players need to pay INR 79 for 60 UC, INR 420 for 325 UC and INR 799 for 660 UC.

Some players look for alternative ways to get UC. In this article, we discuss various ways in which you can earn UC for free in July 2020.

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile

#1 YSense

YSense is a popular GPT site. Players need to complete surveys and various other tasks to earn money. Users can cash out via Paypal, Reward Link India and other wallets. The only downside of using it is that there is no direct way to get the in-game currency. Players would have to purchase Google Play Store gift cards to make in-game purchases.

#2 Swagbucks

It is one of the oldest and by far the most popular GPT site. Similar to YSense, players would have to complete various tasks to get SB, using which they can get PayPal Cash or Flipkart Gift Vouchers. The process of redemption remains almost the same – purchasing gift cards and then making the in-game purchase.

#3 PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel is another website similar to the ones mentioned above. Completing various tasks will reward the players with points that can be conveniently exchanged for different in-game rewards.

Note: Players should never use tools such as UC generator, as not only they are fake but are also illegal.

