PUBG Mobile: How to get Groza in TDM

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played BR games on the mobile platform. Apart from the battle royale mode, the game offers several other modes, including TDM or Team Death Match.

There are several weapons that players can equip in their loadouts before playing a TDM. Groza is one of the most sought-after weapons in this scenario.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to get the Groza in a TDM.

PUBG Mobile: How to get Groza in a TDM

Groza in the Loadout option in PUBG Mobile

To unlock various guns in the loadout option, players have to increase their Evo Level, and they can do so by playing matches.

One can unlock the Groza at Evo Level 41. Players, therefore, need to reach level 41 to get the firearm.

After reaching the level, players would have to equip the weapon in the loadout section. Follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the mode change option.

Step 2: Press on the ‘Arena’ tab and click on the ‘Loadout’ option located beside the ‘OK’ button.

Step 3: The loadout will open up. Select the required slot to equip the Groza in.

Step 4: Scroll down to find the Groza in the list of weapons and click on the ‘Equip’ button. The Groza will then be equipped on your loadout.

Here are the Evo Levels required to unlock all the ARs for TDM:

Level 15 – M16A4

Level 19 – M416

Level 23 – QBZ

Level 26 – Mk47 Mutant

Level 30 – Aug A3

Level 34 – G36C

Level 39 – M762

Level 41 – Groza

