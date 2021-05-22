PUBG Mobile: How to increase KD ratio in Season 19

PUBG Mobile is renowned in the Battle Royale category and loved by players of all age groups. Each new season, all players try to maintain their stats, and specifically their KD. The KD ratio represents the skill level of a player in the title. With a high KD ratio, a player can get into elite clans. Here are some tips on how to increase the KD ratio in Season 19 of PUBG Mobile.

Tips to improve KD ratio in PUBG Mobile: Season 19

1. Improving your skills

The first tip to improve your KD ratio in Season 19 is to improve your skills. PUBG Mobile players can have gunfights in close, mid-range, and long-range. It means a player must be able to take on an enemy in 1v1 as well as have good recoil control over different weapons and scopes.

To improve close-combat skills, the player can play Arena Training and TDM Warehouse matches. For better mid-range and long-range, players can learn to control the recoil of different assault weapons and master DMR and Sniper rifles.

2. Land in hot-drops

The second tip to increase the KD ratio in Season 19 is to jump with lots of players. In PUBG Mobile, these places are known as hot-drops, and a player can find lots of enemy players. The top-listed hot-drops are Pochinki, Novorepnoye, and Gergopol. A player can find up to 5-6 squads landing here in each match, and it will create more opportunities to ramp up the kill count.

3. Play more strategically

To increase the KD ratio, a player should shift his game style to aggressive and strategic. The player must avoid blindly rushing into enemy players. Instead, the player should wait for his reinforcement and then take on the rivals. It is the best way to not get killed before achieving the desired number of kills.

4. Get better data connection

The data connection of a player plays a significant role in having an impressive KD ratio in PUBG Mobile. With a good and stable data connection, the player will have fewer ping issues. This will eventually improve gameplay since there are fewer frame drops. Also, players should play on the server based on their current location.

