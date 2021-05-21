PUBG Mobile: How to rank push to Conqueror in Season 19

PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest names in the battle royale category across the globe. The game follows one of the most challenging tier systems in which players can enhance their skill level.

Conqueror is the highest tier in PUBG Mobile, and most players desire to reach it to get the Conqueror title and other tier rewards. However, players who are pushing their ranks for the first time might not be able to grasp the basics of rank push, which this article discusses.

Tips to push ranks to Conqueror quickly in PUBG Mobile Season 19

1) Where to land

Where players land is vital to them surviving longer

During the rank push to higher tiers like Conqueror, selecting the landing spot wisely is necessary. Players are recommended to land at those locations that are known to them.

Those who like to play in an aggressive style can go to Georgopol and Pochinki. Gamers who play passively can land in big towns like Yasnaya Polyana and Georgopol City.

2) Importance of kills and survival

Surviving and getting a certain number of kills gives more points per match (Image via PUBG Mobile)

A player needs to learn the importance of kills and survival points in the Conqueror rank push. The recommended survival time to get more plus tier points is 20 to 22 minutes per match.

To get at least 15 to 20 tier points, they should go for 4 to 5 kills in each match. This way, players will reach the Conqueror more swiftly.

3) Teammate support

Duo and Squad games need the support of teammates (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In Duo and Squad rank push, teammates' support plays a crucial role. Players must choose regular teammates who are known to them. If they push ranks with random teammates, there are chances of them getting killed in the initial zones of the match, thus getting negative tier points.

In Solo rank push, however, only a player's reflexes and aiming skills matter.

4) Device and data connection

A good smartphone and stable internet are vital

Players looking to rank push to Conqueror in Season 19 should have a decent device and data connection. With a suitable phone, they will encounter fewer frame drops in the final circles.

It will eventually help to gather more kills and top positions. With a stable data connection, players will get less ping, and hence, more bullets will connect on enemies.

5) Vehicles and utilities

Using utilities well can be life-saving (Image via Smartprix)

The significance of vehicle and utility usage rises in higher tiers like Ace and Conqueror. Vehicles provide hardcover in final zones when players are stuck in open fields. They are also helpful in making quick rotations to safe zones.

Utilities include grenades and healing items in PUBG Mobile. Players can utilize frag grenades to rush onto enemy squads and smoke grenades for quick cover.

