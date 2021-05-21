PUBG Mobile 1.4 latest version update: APK download link for global users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 update was released on May 11th. Like every other update, it brought new features, improvements and bug fixes to the game.

Here are some of the new additions to the game with the update's release:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Security Improvements

Readers can click on this link to check out the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update.

Android users can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update using the APK files available on the official website of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 latest version update via APK file

Two different APK files are available on the official PUBG Mobile website: the regular version and the compact version. If players download the compact version, they will also have to download Resource Packs in-game.

Here are the download links for both the files:

Regular version APK: Click here

Small/Compact version APK: Click here

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players will first have to download one of the APK files from the links provided earlier.

(The size of the regular version is 990MB, while the size of the compact one is 661MB. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage on their phones before they proceed with the download.)

Step 2: Once the download is completed, players should locate and install the file on their device. They have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Step 3: After the installation is done, players can open PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to play the new version.

If a player faces an error stating that there is a problem parsing the package, they can try to re-download the file and follow the steps given above again.

