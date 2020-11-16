How to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Season 16?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most widely-played battle royale games available on mobile devices. Players who are familiar with the will surely know how popular the game is. Its massive player base includes casual gamers as well as seasoned veterans.

Those looking for a more competitive experience in the game can improve their ranks to higher tiers like Ace or Conqueror. The Conqueror tier is the highest in the game and includes only the top 500 players of each server. In this article, we share the best tips to reach the Conqueror tier in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile.

Reaching Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Season 16

#1 Play mixed gameplay (Rush+Survival):

PUBG Mobile Season 16 Conqueror

Players need to think about the gameplay for different situations when pushing their rank to the Conqueror tier in Season 16. They can go for a mixed approach for gameplay, where they play rush in the starting leagues of the game, i.e., Platinum and Diamond.

After those tiers, there is a risk of getting negative ranking points by getting killed early in the match. So, from the Crown tier onwards, try playing survival gameplay and go for kills only in the final zones of the game.

#2 Plan your landing spot carefully:

Advertisement

Image via DBLTAP

When pushing rank, one crucial factor is to plan your landing spot very carefully. Players can try to land far from the plane path or get a vehicle from garage houses. This way, there are fewer chances of getting into an early gunfight in the match. On reaching Crown or Ace, try to land where you can expect fewer players to arrive.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: MK12 map location, damage and more

#3 Get a vehicle:

Image via AminoApps

Vehicles play a pivotal role when pushing to higher leagues in PUBG Mobile. A player can use the Dacia or UAZ to travel or rotate across the maps quickly. Moreover, they can also use them as cover in the last zones when stuck in open areas.

Advertisement

#4 Get third party kills:

Tips for Conqueror in Season 16

Kills also helps in getting extra ranking points. With more kills, players can reach the Conqueror tier in Season 16 swiftly. After reaching the Crown tier, a player needs to get a minimum of 3-4 kills to obtain ranking points between 15-25 per match. In this case, the third party kills come in very handy.

When a player acquires sufficient loot, he/she can try searching for teams fighting with each other and execute a third party kill on them to get additional kill points.

#5 Proper use of throwables and other utilities:

Image via Danny Parsons YT

The use of throwables and other utilities like healing and boosters have increased significantly in pushing rank. Smoke grenades and frag grenades are excellent utilities that come in handy when a team is battling an enemy squad.

The smoke can be an essential factor in providing players with cover for a limited time. So, do try to carry a proper amount of utilities in your backpack for better gameplay.

Advertisement

Keep reading Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: What is the best gun for sniping in PUBG Mobile.