What is the best gun for sniping in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has a massive player base all over the world because of its high quality graphics and immersive gameplay. One of the best parts of PUBG Mobile is the guns available in the game. A player can acquire lots of real-life inspired guns to suit different situations. These range from assault rifles, shotguns, pistols and even sniper rifles. Of all of these, sniper rifles are the deadliest with their one-shot kill potential. In this article, we take a look at the best sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile's top 5 sniper rifles

#1 AWM (Arctic Warfare Magnum System):

Image via Echo Gaming YT

The best gun in PUBG Mobile for long-range battles is the AWM. It is capable of taking down any enemy with full-body armor with a single shot. Once you master the bullet drop of the gun, you can kill or knock down any enemy with one headshot. It is the only gun capable of taking down a level 3 helmet with one shot.

The only disadvantage of AWM is that it is only available in airdrops. If you can not get your hands on it, then you might miss the chance to get the long-range kills.

#2 M24 Sniper Rifle:

M24 in PUBG Mobile

The second most favored gun for long range combat is the M24 in PUBG Mobile. It can deal hefty damage to an enemy player with a level 3 armor. The gun is difficult to find as it does not spawn frequently. It also has decent bullet drop.

The M24 sniper rifle is available in all maps including Erangel 2.0, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik. A player can use up to three attachments on the weapon for better stability and reload time.

#3 Kar98k (Karabiner 98 Kurz):

Image via Reddit

The most widely used Sniper Rifle in PUBG Mobile is Kar98k. The gun is available in various locations on different maps in PUBG Mobile. Kar98k can deal 80% damage to a level 3 helmet, which is quite high compared to other weapons in the game.

It comes with a significant bullet drop, which might be hard to master at first. But once you get the perfect sense of Kar98k's bullet drop, you can knock or kill enemies with ease.

#4 Mini-14:

Image via AppTrigger

The most preferred DMR (Designate Marksman Rifle) in PUBG Mobile, the Mini-14 comes with the lowest recoil among all DMRs in the game. Its low recoil and average damage make it a perfect gun for long-range gunfights. You can use up to an 8x scope on the Mini-14 to spot and shoot opponents in long ranges of 300-500 meters.

#5 VSS:

Image via MoaGamesWallpaper

VSS is also called the "Silent Assasin" of the game. It comes with a pre-equipped suppressor and 4.2x scope making it the perfect weapon for mid-range sniper fights. Its bullet travels slower in the air, which can make the bullet shots unpredictable from longer ranges. The main drawback of the VSS is its deficiency in long-range battles and its disordered bullet drop.

