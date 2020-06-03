PUBG Mobile: How to change controls in PUBG Emulator
- PUBG Mobile is a very popular game and players often play the game on a PC using the Tencent Gaming Buddy.
- This article is a guide on how to change controls in PUBG Emulator.
PUBG Mobile is loved by millions across the globe and players often use different devices to play the famous battle royale game.
While players use an array of devices to play the game, some of them play it on an emulator. There are multiple emulators currently available for players but many prefer the Tencent Gaming Buddy, courtesy of the features provided by it.
What is Tencent Gaming Buddy?
The Tencent Gaming Buddy is an emulator which allows the users to play various games developed by Tencent on a desktop. It is designed in such a way that the players do not need to change the major controls.
While everything is very well-configured, not everyone is comfortable with the default controls. This often results in people looking for ways to change the controls in the emulator.
How to change controls for PUBG Mobile in Tencent Gaming Buddy
To change the controls of the emulator, use the following steps:
Step 1: First, click on the key mapping option available on the right sidebar of the screen.
Step 2: A key mapping menu pops up. Double-click on the key that is to be changed.
Step 3: Press the button to be used in place of that key.
Step 4: Save the arrangement.
Step 5: The required key has been configured.
Default Controls of the Emulator
- WASD: Movement
- Left Click: Primary Fire (Fire, punch or melee)
- Right Click: ADS
- Spacebar: Jump, swim
- C: Crouch
- Z: Prone
- Free Look: Alt (Look around without losing your aim)
- Shift: Sprint
- Mouse Lock: AutoRun
- Throwables (Frags, Smokes, Molotovs, Stuns): 4, 5, 6
- Healing Items (Medkit, First Aid, Bandage, Energy Drink, Syringe): 7.8,9,0
- F1: Quickly displays controls
- F: Interact
The use of an emulator is not allowed in PUBG Mobile tournaments and competitions. PUBG Mobile has made it quite clear that players using emulators will only face other emulator players.
Even if a squad has only one emulator player, it will still be paired against emulator users only, as per PUBG Mobile guidelines.