PUBG Mobile: How to change controls in PUBG Emulator

How to change controls in PUBG Emulator (Picture Courtesy: Himanshu Tiwari/YT)

PUBG Mobile is loved by millions across the globe and players often use different devices to play the famous battle royale game.

While players use an array of devices to play the game, some of them play it on an emulator. There are multiple emulators currently available for players but many prefer the Tencent Gaming Buddy, courtesy of the features provided by it.

What is Tencent Gaming Buddy?

The Tencent Gaming Buddy is an emulator which allows the users to play various games developed by Tencent on a desktop. It is designed in such a way that the players do not need to change the major controls.

While everything is very well-configured, not everyone is comfortable with the default controls. This often results in people looking for ways to change the controls in the emulator.

How to change controls for PUBG Mobile in Tencent Gaming Buddy

Click on key mapping option

To change the controls of the emulator, use the following steps:

Step 1: First, click on the key mapping option available on the right sidebar of the screen.

Step 2: A key mapping menu pops up. Double-click on the key that is to be changed.

Step 3: Press the button to be used in place of that key.

Step 4: Save the arrangement.

Step 5: The required key has been configured.

Control remapping

Default Controls of the Emulator

WASD: Movement

Left Click: Primary Fire (Fire, punch or melee)

Right Click: ADS

Spacebar: Jump, swim

C: Crouch

Z: Prone

Free Look: Alt (Look around without losing your aim)

Shift: Sprint

Mouse Lock: AutoRun

Throwables (Frags, Smokes, Molotovs, Stuns): 4, 5, 6

Healing Items (Medkit, First Aid, Bandage, Energy Drink, Syringe): 7.8,9,0

F1: Quickly displays controls

F: Interact

The use of an emulator is not allowed in PUBG Mobile tournaments and competitions. PUBG Mobile has made it quite clear that players using emulators will only face other emulator players.

To ensure fair gameplay, players on emulators will only be matched with one another and not with players on mobile devices. Groups with at least one player using an emulator will also only be matched with one another and not with groups that use only mobile devices. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 13, 2018

Even if a squad has only one emulator player, it will still be paired against emulator users only, as per PUBG Mobile guidelines.