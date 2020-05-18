PUBG Mobile: How to get rename card in PUBG Mobile for free?

Picture Credits: Pinterest

Rename cards are one of the most used items in PUBG Mobile. If you are a hardcore gamer who usually shifts from one clan to another or one who loves to have different names after every tournament, then you would need more than one rename card.

Rename cards are generally purchased using UCs that you can get after spending a few dollars in the PUBG Mobile in-game shop. The other way of getting rename cards is by completing missions and regularly participating in Crew Challenges in the PUBG game. Sounds confusing? Let us describe this aspect more clearly.

How to get rename card in PUBG Mobile for free?

Method 1: By completing missions

Source: Aasuau

The simplest way of getting a Rename Card in PUBG Mobile is by completing the missions from Level 1 to Level 10. On successful completion of the said missions, you get a Rename Card. To check if you have got one or not, simply follow the following guidelines:

Go to the 'inventory' option on your homepage screen of PUBG Mobile. Scroll down to the end of the coupon sections where you will spot 'Rename Card'. Click on 'Use it' and change your in-game name as per your wish. Voila! You are done!

In case you are already above Level 10 and are still looking after Rename Cards, then start taking active participation in the Crew Challenges that are organised on a regular basis.

Method 2: By playing Crew Challenges

Source: Reddit

You can also get unlimited Rename Cards in PUBG Mobile by playing Crew Challenges daily. For the same, try killing as many enemies as you can and try to survive till the last zone. Revive your teammates and take health as many times as you can. Try to aim for more than 300 Crew Points in each match.

How to get Rename Card using Crew Points?