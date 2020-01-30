PUBG Mobile: How to master the gyroscope

Ashim FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Gyroscope aid the players while aiming in PUBG Mobile

PUBG mobile is an easy game to understand, but one of the toughest mobile games to master. Players need to have good control over their movement along with the weapon they have occupied while looking for enemies. To make the handling of the game more comfortable, players can customize the settings and try enabling the gyroscope of the mobile while playing the game.

Gyroscope helps the mobile players with lateral and up-down movement without using the thumb or fingers to move the player on the screen manually. So, the game uses the gyroscope sensor, which optimizes screen orientation with the mobile's physical movement.

Hence, it helps in controlling weapon recoil and taking a better aim, but despite being easy to learn, it is hard to master the gyroscope in PUBG Mobile. Here are the points on how a player can use, optimize, and master the gyroscope:

Enable gyroscope in settings and set the proper sensitivity

Enable gyroscope in settings and adjust the sensitivity

Players can enable the gyroscope while the scope on or they can use it always. More important is what should be the preferred settings. The beginners should set their settings at low, and after practicing and getting comfortable with the settings, they can increase the settings. Also, players should prefer higher to lower sensitivities moving from no scope to 8X. Lower sensitivity for higher scopes aids precision during Sniping or, in general, Long-range battles.

Also Read: How to be a Pro Sniper in PUBG Mobile

How to master the game with gyroscope

1. Vertical Recoil of a gun with the aid of the gyroscope 2. Vertical Recoil of the same weapon without using The gyroscope

For better practice, players should enable the gyroscope keeping the sensitivity of various scopes low at first and then work on their movement and aim in training mode. Equipping different scopes, players should practice handling the weapon recoil, starting with the guns with lower recoil at first.

Also Read: Best Guns right now in PUBG mobile.

Advertisement

After enough practice in the training mode, players should play some quick matches in Arcade mode to get the feel of an actual classic game. Further players can play Sniper training and Arena mode to master the gyroscope in long-ranges and close-ranges, respectively.

In the end, the players must play classic games to get a better hold over the controls along with the gyroscope. The practice and working on moving the gyroscope are the first steps in mastering the feature.