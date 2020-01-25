PUBG Mobile: How to redeem free Lantern Component in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile celebrates Lunar New Year with free rewards

PUBG Mobile has already dedicated an event to Chinese New year, where players can collect lantern components to redeem free in-game items like an outfit, skins, crate coupons, and free BP. Further to celebrate the Lunar New Year on 25th January, PUBG Mobile is now giving away a free lantern component to all the users, which can be redeemed easily.

Happy Lunar New Year! The festivities are on in PUBG MOBILE, enjoy a free lantern component in game while supplies last! Simply go to https://t.co/LRo5ZMLDik and enter the code TPFZBZEVW. And don't forget to check the in-game schedule for the next Red Packet Drop! pic.twitter.com/WH7ykSpk37 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 24, 2020

How to collect free Lantern Component in PUBG Mobile

Players have to open their PUBG Mobile app and copy their character ID from their profile.

Now to redeem the free lantern component, players should click here and use the code TPFZBZEVW .

. After redeeming the item, open your mail section in the PUBG Mobile app. There will be an in-game mail. Collect the attachments.

The reward is received in the mail section

Open the inventory and click on the collected attachment to use it for the reveal of the component.

Use the reward to reveal the component received

Further use the collected component redeem the free in-game things like crate coupons, skins, etc.

Lantern components can be used for the redemption of various in-game items

Also, don't forget to check out the schedule for the red packet drop in the PUBG Mobile app. The drops are only valid for 30 minutes, so make sure to collect and open them as soon as possible. After opening the packets, players can get BP, Silver, Classic Coupon Scraps, Golden Redemption Card, Silver Redemption Card, or Bronze Redemption Card. To know how to collect rewards from the red packet drop click here.