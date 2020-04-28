PUBG Mobile: How to win free iPhone 11 Pro in Lucky Money Tree Event?

Shake the Tree to win iPhone 11 Pro

PUBG Mobile Season 12 is coming to an end, following which Season 13 Royale Pass will get unlocked. Before the next update is released by the developers, a brand new 'Lucky Money Tree' has been introduced.

It is one of the biggest events in the history of the game since PUBG Mobile is giving away free iPhone 11 PRO to a few lucky players.

How to get a free iPhone 11 Pro in Lucky Money Tree?

(Event Period: 28th April 2020 - 2nd May 2020)

Get free iPhone 11 Pro and AirPods

Players will need to go to the event page in the game, and complete the missions listed there to get the opportunity to 'shake the tree'. A player gets two chances in a day to shake the tree, getting various rewards from the tree.

Here is a list of missions that a player will have to complete to get a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro:

# 1: Login: Just by logging into their PUBG MOBILE account, the players will secure their first chance to shake the tree.

# 2: Complete a mission of choice: Players can pick whichever mission they would like to participate in, for instance, a classic match. On completing the mission, they will secure their second chance to shake the money tree.

Missions

There will be three lucky players every day, one of whom will win an iPhone 11 Pro. The other two players will win AirPods. The list of winners will be made available on the event page in the game.

The winners will need to fill their contact information to receive the iPhone 11 Pro and the AirPods. Additionally, the players will get some bonus exclusive in-game rewards on completing eight tree shakes.

The prizes in the event are significant. Thus the players are highly suggested to participate in the event. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has announced that the 0.18.0 update will release on 7th May 2020. Here is the teaser shared officially by PUBG Mobile in this regard:

