PUBG Mobile: How to win games in TDM mode

PUBG Mobile has captured the top positions on the popularity charts in the battle royale category. Players experience intense survival matches in this title. The game also offers HD-quality graphics, breathtaking dynamics, and various game modes. TDM (Team Death Match) is one of the popular mode choices among players.

TDM warehouse is one of the most loved modes of PUBG Mobile. This article shares a few tips on how to win games in TDM mode.

PUBG Mobile - How to win TDM mode:

#1 Put good weapons in the loadout:

TDM Warehouse loadout

The TDM mode allows players to use up to four different weapons in their loadout. So, it is recommended to be equipped with better damage and a faster rate of fire.

The Groza assault rifle and Uzi SMG are the two deadliest close-range weapons for that purpose. These weapons will play a key role in winning TDM matches.

#2 Make good use of cover:

#2 Make good use of cover:

Players must make proper use of cover. In TDM Warehouse, there are lots of covers like containers and walls. Players can use shoot+crouch, shoot+jump, and shoot+prone shots onto their opponents.

#3 Use of slide:

#3 Use of slide:

Use the slide option to break the TPP advantage of an opponent. Most players use two containers on the sides of the map to take cover. In this case, a player can slide in front of an enemy player to ruin their aim and eliminate them while sliding to a cover.

#4 Go for headshots:

#4 Go for headshots:

In PUBG Mobile, headshots deal the most amount of damage to enemy players. Players must try to get more headshots while giving proper jiggle movement to their rivals. It will help a player to kill opponents faster without taking excessive damage.

#5 Get your HP to full capacity:

Image via PUBG Mobile

In TDM Warehouse, a player gets automatically healed when a shot is at low hitpoints. It takes approximately six seconds to start the healing process. When a player is low on HP, they should stay undercover to regain full health.

