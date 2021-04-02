PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 Update (global version): APK download link for worldwide users (April 2021)

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was released last month. It brought a variety of exciting features to the game, such as the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle, the Hundred Rhythms game mode and more.

The Karakin map is also set to make its way into the battle royale title on April 7 and will replace Vikendi.

Players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. They can also use the APK file which is present on the official website of the game.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile redeem codes for Lucky Bunny Gashapon event: Free Bowknot Parachute, Skulls Groza, and more

Advertisement

Downloading PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 update (global version) using the game's APK file

💥 Get excited players 🤩🎶 Our 1️⃣.3️⃣ Patch Update includes our 3️⃣rd Anniversary Music Festival 🎼🤘, Hundred Rhythms gameplay mode 🎵📼, and sick new equipment 🔫🛬 #newupdate #whitepaper #patchnote #hundredrhythm



Learn more about the update at 🔗 https://t.co/u9xJDVFxzG pic.twitter.com/81IcU3WOQk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 8, 2021

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 APK file is around 943 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will depend on the option that the player selects. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 update.

Step 1: Players should first download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms update. The APK file link is provided below:

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here

Step 2: They can then enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if not done already. Next, they must locate and install the APK file on their devices.

Step 3: After installing the APK file, players can open PUBG Mobile. They will have to select one of the available resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Advertisement

Step 4: Once the in-game patches are done, players can log in to their accounts and enjoy the 1.3 update of PUBG Mobile.

If players face a parsing error while installing the APK file, they should consider re-downloading it and following the steps mentioned above again.

Also read: "First PUBG Mobile global version, now KRJP version": Indian players disappointed as PUBG Mobile KR gets restricted for users