PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 update for global version: APK+OBB download link for worldwide users

Regular updates to PUBG Mobile have certainly led to an influx in the player base and popularity. The 1.3 update was recently rolled out, and several new features were incorporated into the battle royale title, such as:

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

The latest iteration of PUBG Mobile can be downloaded by the players via Play Store/App Store or using the APK file present on the official website.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on downloading and installing the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game takes up lesser space on smartphones?

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 update for global version

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here

Players do not require the OBB file to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update. The APK file will suffice.

Users can follow the steps given below to download and install the game on their devices:

Step 1: Download the APK file of the game via the link provided above.

The APK file size is 943 MB. Meanwhile, the resource pack's size varies depending upon the option selected. Users must ensure that their device has sufficient storage space available.

Step 2: Enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option and install it on the devices.

Step 3: Once the installation process completes, open PUBG Mobile and choose from either of the available resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the in-game patches are complete, players have to log in to their accounts and enjoy the latest update of the battle royale title.

If the player faces an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, try downloading the file and follow the steps mentioned above.

Advertisement

Also read: "First PUBG Mobile global version, now KRJP version": Indian players disappointed as PUBG Mobile KR gets restricted for users