PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 Update (global version): APK+OBB download links for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 update was released earlier this month, bringing a plethora of in-game features to the game.

The update introduced new game modes, a vehicle, a firearm and numerous other improvements to PUBG Mobile. The new Karakin map, which was previously in the beta version, will be available in the game on April 7.

If players haven't downloaded the update yet, they can do so from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Android users can also download it using the APK file present on the official PUBG Mobile website.

This article provides players with a guide on how to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 update using APK file

Players do not need an OBB file to download the PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 update. The APK file alone will suffice.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms 1.3 update using the APK file from the official website.

Step 1: Players can use the link given below to visit the official PUBG Mobile website.

PUBG Mobile website: Click here

Step 2: Players should click on the 'APK Download' button to commence the download. They have to enable the 'Install from unknown source' option.

The size of the APK file is 943 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will depend on the player's selection. Players must ensure that there is enough free storage available on their devices before downloading the APK file.

Step 3: Next, players have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, they can open PUBG Mobile and select the desired resource pack. Once it is downloaded, they can enjoy the latest version of the game.

If players face a parsing error while installing the APK file, they can consider re-downloading it from the official website by following the steps given above again.

